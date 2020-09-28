BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens game with Kansas City in Baltimore Monday night comes with the build-up as one of the biggest regular season games in team’s history.
It’s only week three of the season, but the stakes are clear when two Super Bowl contenders clash.
It’s a big stage that some Ravens will step onto for the first time — prime time for the rookies. Will they be star-struck? Not likely.
But even for the veterans, it’s a significant game with great attention — all the football world watching.
RELATED STORIES:
- Michael Phelps, Duff Goldman Will Have Cutouts For Ravens-Chiefs Monday Night Football Game
- 250 Ravens Family Members, Staff Will Be Allowed To See Monday Night’s Game Against Chiefs In-Person
- Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins: What You Need To Know
Orlando Brown Jr. will be working alongside rookie lineman Tyree Phillips. In year three, Brown is the veteran in that combo.
The Ravens offensive line will work to clear a path for the running backs who no doubt will be key to a Ravens win Monday — grind out yards on the ground against a KC defense that’s susceptible to the run. Then, mix in Lamar Jackson’s pass attack, avoid turnovers and that’s the likely recipe for success for the Ravens in their next shot to knock off the Chiefs.