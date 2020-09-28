CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Monday Night Football, NFL, Offensive Line, Orlando Brown Jr., Talkers, Tyree Phillips

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens game with Kansas City in Baltimore Monday night comes with the build-up as one of the biggest regular season games in team’s history.

It’s only week three of the season, but the stakes are clear when two Super Bowl contenders clash.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles for a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It’s a big stage that some Ravens will step onto for the first time — prime time for the rookies. Will they be star-struck? Not likely.

But even for the veterans, it’s a significant game with great attention — all the football world watching.

RELATED STORIES:

Orlando Brown Jr. will be working alongside rookie lineman Tyree Phillips. In year three, Brown is the veteran in that combo.

The Ravens offensive line will work to clear a path for the running backs who no doubt will be key to a Ravens win Monday — grind out yards on the ground against a KC defense that’s susceptible to the run. Then, mix in Lamar Jackson’s pass attack, avoid turnovers and that’s the likely recipe for success for the Ravens in their next shot to knock off the Chiefs.

Comments

Leave a Reply