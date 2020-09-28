CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Central Booking, coronavirus death, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second Maryland correctional officer has died due to the coronavirus, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Monday.

Both of the officers who died worked at Central Booking in Baltimore, the department said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Statewide, 874 inmates and 697 staff members at correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven inmates have died.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

