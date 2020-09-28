BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second Maryland correctional officer has died due to the coronavirus, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Monday.
Both of the officers who died worked at Central Booking in Baltimore, the department said.
Statewide, 874 inmates and 697 staff members at correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven inmates have died.
