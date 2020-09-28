JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help to identify and locate a hit-and-run driver and vehicle involved in a crash along Interstate 95 in Howard County Sunday night. Three people were critically injured in the crash.

The victims, all adults, have yet to be positively identified, or have their families due to the extent of their injuries. They were taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Police said a series of three crashes happened on southbound I-95 near the Route 100 exit between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A 2020 Nissan Armada struck a deer, then traveled into the left shoulder and struck a guardrail. A portion of the vehicle remained in the fast lane of the highway. The driver put on their hazard lights.

But then there was another crash, when a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica struck the Nissan on the passenger side. That driver also pulled to the left shoulder in front of the Nissan and stopped.

Another third driver then stuck the two occupants of the Nissan that were standing behind their car. That driver of an unidentified vehicle then fled the scene.

State police are investigating. Vehicle parts recovered at the scene could be linked to a suspect vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the hit/run crash, or has information about the driver or vehicle involved, is urged to immediately contact the Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.