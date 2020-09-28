COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a Maryland man wanted in a non-fatal shooting that happened in Columbia in June.
Winston Hughes, 22, is charged with attempted murder, assault and numerous firearms charges in the shooting of 23-year-old Deandre House, of Baltimore.
House was in critical condition with multiple injuries but has since been released from the hospital, police said.
Howard County police were called to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way for a report of shots fired on June 29. They found House in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police identified Hughes as a suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody over the weekend on an unrelated warrant from the Prince George’s County Police Department for second-degree murder.
He is charged in that case in connection with a domestic-related homicide in Chillum. Police in Prince George’s County say he is charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, 25-year-old Fatima Kamara on September 21.
Hugh is awaiting extradition back to Maryland to face charges from both counties.
Anyone with additional information about the Columbia incident is asked to contact police at 410313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.