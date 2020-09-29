BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in Baltimore Monday night, city police said.
The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her foot and ankle and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and ankle.
Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives learned the two were sitting on a bench when someone in a white vehicle shot them and then fled.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police are also investigating a separate early-morning shooting. Officers responded to the parking lot of a hotel in the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue around 5 a.m. to find a man who had been shot in the back.
The man did not answer officers’ questions about what happened, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.