CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS News: The Presidential Debates
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Authentic, Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI Airport, Kentucky Derby, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, The Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several of the horses racing Saturday in the Preakness Stakes arrived at BWI Airport late Tuesday afternoon.

Among the horses was Authentic- the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

The Preakness is will be held at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, October 3. The race is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply