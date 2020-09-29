BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several of the horses racing Saturday in the Preakness Stakes arrived at BWI Airport late Tuesday afternoon.
Among the horses was Authentic- the winner of the Kentucky Derby.
Say hello to Authentic!
The @KentuckyDerby winner arrived at BWI Marshall Airport this evening ahead of Saturday’s @PreaknessStakes. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes #Preakness #Preakness145 #AJewelToRemember pic.twitter.com/u4Pe57XjY1
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) September 29, 2020
Several of the horses participating in Saturday’s @PreaknessStakes arrived at BWI Marshall Airport earlier this evening. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes #Preakness pic.twitter.com/1JEku4mJIC
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) September 29, 2020
The Preakness is will be held at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, October 3. The race is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.