Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing children who have not been seen since Saturday.
Police say 5-year-old Kenneth Ford, 3-year-old Keyon Ford and 1-year-old Jamal Bell were last seen with their mother, 29-year-old Jannette Bell, on Saturday, September 26, in the 100 block of South Calverton Road.
At this time a clothing description is unknown to investigators.
If you know the whereabouts of the Children or Jeanette Bell, please notify detectives at 410-396-2488 or 911.