BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With exactly five weeks until Election Day, the candidates who are running to be Baltimore’s next mayor are making their final pitches to voters.

Just weeks from the election, Baltimore’s mayoral candidates are entering their final push for support.

The Democratic nominee and City Council President Brandon Scott just unveiled a new ad in a call with the State Democratic Party Tuesday.

Scott revealed he’s not only focusing on Baltimore’s race.

“This is the most important election in our lifetime,” Scott said. “Do you want a president and vice president who are fit to lead?”

“This is about going down the ticket to every level to make sure that we have proper leadership, not just to lead our country, but our city, our great City of Baltimore, forward,” he added.

While Scott looks at the bigger picture, his opponents have made it clear he’s the one to beat.

Republican nominee Shannon Wright is a nonprofit executive and a pastor. She told WJZ her focus will be on education and creating job opportunities.

“This election cycle is a battle for the soul of the city,” Wright said. “We have failing schools, we’ve got unsafe streets, we’ve got jobs leaving, population declining. This is is that election cycle where instead of sitting there and being upset when you read the paper or watch the news at night, we actually have the opportunity as a voter to change the direction and trajectory of the city.”

Bob Wallace is an independent candidate in the race. He is a Cherry Hill native and an entrepreneur

with Ivy League degrees. He said now is the time for new leadership.

“It’s now time for a leader and a new direction,” Wallace said. “A person who has a business background, who understands how to bring resources together to solve problems. Someone who is an engineer. All the technical issues we have had in the city- picking up trash, recycling, getting the water bills correct, cybersecurity- all these things, I have experience in.”