CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS News: The Presidential Debates
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Carroll County Public Schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — As Carroll County Schools get ready to switch over from all virtual learning to a hybrid model with some in-person classes, WJZ has learned the school system is facing a critical teacher shortage.

Officials say about 280 teachers are not returning due to personal reasons.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Board of Education is meeting virtually Wednesday to discuss the issue.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply