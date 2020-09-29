Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — As Carroll County Schools get ready to switch over from all virtual learning to a hybrid model with some in-person classes, WJZ has learned the school system is facing a critical teacher shortage.
Officials say about 280 teachers are not returning due to personal reasons.
The Board of Education is meeting virtually Wednesday to discuss the issue.
