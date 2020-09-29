CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 400 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday in Maryland, bringing the total number of cases to 124,311.

Hospitalizations increased by 29 to 344 and nine more Marylanders have died since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,802 around the state.

The statewide positivity rate remained flat at 2.59%.

The number of patients in the ICU went slightly down to 79 from 82.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A total of 2,588,690 coronavirus tests were administered across the state throughout the pandemic and 1,485,999 came back negative.

Nearly a total of 15,500 have been hospitalized over the span of the pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 473 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,073 (236) 12*
Baltimore City 15,606 (468) 17*
Baltimore County 17,939 (607) 23*
Calvert 961 (27) 1*
Caroline 654 (7)
Carroll 1,957 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,079 (34) 1*
Charles 2,779 (99) 2*
Dorchester 594 (10)
Frederick 4,073 (125) 8*
Garrett 74 (1)
Harford 3,045 (72) 4*
Howard 5,098 (116) 6*
Kent 303 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,512 (808) 40*
Prince George’s 29,416 (805) 23*
Queen Anne’s 666 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,306 (57)
Somerset 276 (5)
Talbot 565 (6)
Washington 1,811 (38)
Wicomico 1,998 (48)
Worcester 1,053 (26) 1*
Data not available (14)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,635
10-19 10,483 (2)
20-29 23,471 (23) 1*
30-39 22,484 (48) 6*
40-49 19,865 (122) 3*
50-59 18,153 (312) 15*
60-69 12,137 (627) 13*
70-79 7,231 (946) 28*
80+ 5,852 (1,720) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 65,662 (1,858) 75*
Male 58,649 (1,944) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 39,382 (1,555) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,354 (143) 6*
White (NH) 31,172 (1,607) 72*
Hispanic 26,902 (440) 12*
Other (NH) 5,705 (42)
Data not available 18,796 (15)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

