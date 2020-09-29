ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 400 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday in Maryland, bringing the total number of cases to 124,311.
Hospitalizations increased by 29 to 344 and nine more Marylanders have died since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,802 around the state.
The statewide positivity rate remained flat at 2.59%.
The number of patients in the ICU went slightly down to 79 from 82.
A total of 2,588,690 coronavirus tests were administered across the state throughout the pandemic and 1,485,999 came back negative.
Nearly a total of 15,500 have been hospitalized over the span of the pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|473
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,073
|(236)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,606
|(468)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|17,939
|(607)
|23*
|Calvert
|961
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|654
|(7)
|Carroll
|1,957
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,079
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,779
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|594
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,073
|(125)
|8*
|Garrett
|74
|(1)
|Harford
|3,045
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,098
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|303
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,512
|(808)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|29,416
|(805)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|666
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,306
|(57)
|Somerset
|276
|(5)
|Talbot
|565
|(6)
|Washington
|1,811
|(38)
|Wicomico
|1,998
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,053
|(26)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,635
|10-19
|10,483
|(2)
|20-29
|23,471
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,484
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|19,865
|(122)
|3*
|50-59
|18,153
|(312)
|15*
|60-69
|12,137
|(627)
|13*
|70-79
|7,231
|(946)
|28*
|80+
|5,852
|(1,720)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|65,662
|(1,858)
|75*
|Male
|58,649
|(1,944)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|39,382
|(1,555)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,354
|(143)
|6*
|White (NH)
|31,172
|(1,607)
|72*
|Hispanic
|26,902
|(440)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,705
|(42)
|Data not available
|18,796
|(15)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.