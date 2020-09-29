Fans Won't Be Allowed At Oct. 10 Navy-Temple Football GameDespite fall sports resuming in Maryland, fans will not be allowed at the Oct. 10 football game between Navy and Temple.

Could Ravens' John Harbaugh Be Fined For Taking Off Mask To Yell At Ref During MNF Game Against Chiefs?Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up Monday night when the team was playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore. But he may be fined for what he did next.

Hours After Breast Cancer Surgery, 23-Year-Old Ravens Fan Watches Game From Hospital BedOne Baltimore Ravens fan loves the team so much, she wasn't going to let recovering from surgery stop her from watching her team take on the Chiefs during Monday Night Football.

'They Just Beat Us': Despite Early Lead, Ravens Fall 34-20 To Defending Super Bowl Champion ChiefsSadly for the Baltimore Ravens, despite an early lead, the Kansas City Chiefs proved to be too much to handle.