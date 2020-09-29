BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up at the referees Monday night in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It may wind up costing him a pretty penny.
After tight end Nick Boyle was flagged for tripping, the furious head coach took off his face mask to yell in the referee’s face. Unfortunately for Harbaugh, the confrontation was caught on camera. The referee was still wearing his mask.
Harbaugh could be fined $100,000.
Harbaugh is heated pic.twitter.com/QMqHJlkpix
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2020
Several NFL coaches were fined last week for violating the league’s face mask policy for coronavirus.
This story was first posted on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:13 p.m. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
But,he had the mask on,it wasn’t until he got upset that he pulled it down,NO he shouldnt be fined
ref blew the call – fine the ref
WHO CARES
How much longer are the people going to tolerate this madness?