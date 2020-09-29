CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up at the referees Monday night in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It may wind up costing him a pretty penny.

After tight end Nick Boyle was flagged for tripping, the furious head coach took off his face mask to yell in the referee’s face. Unfortunately for Harbaugh, the confrontation was caught on camera. The referee was still wearing his mask.

Harbaugh could be fined $100,000.

Several NFL coaches were fined last week for violating the league’s face mask policy for coronavirus.

This story was first posted on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:13 p.m. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments (4)
  1. Ms Karen Griffin says:
    September 29, 2020 at 8:24 am

    But,he had the mask on,it wasn’t until he got upset that he pulled it down,NO he shouldnt be fined

    Reply
  2. Jam says:
    September 29, 2020 at 8:44 am

    ref blew the call – fine the ref

    Reply
  3. King Julian says:
    September 29, 2020 at 9:28 am

    WHO CARES

    Reply
  4. DearLC says:
    September 29, 2020 at 9:32 am

    How much longer are the people going to tolerate this madness?

    Reply

