CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the January 15 murder of Arnold Gilbert Burr II.
Darien Bartholomew Dixon, 23, of the 5800 block of Simmonds Avenue, was arrested and charged Tuesday, according to police.
Trystan Eevon Wilson, 19, of the 100 block of Cherrydell Road, was the first suspect arrested in connection with the murder.
Just before 6:30 p.m. on January 15 police responded to the 100 block of South Belle Grove Road for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Burr II, 29, of the 3100 block of Betlou James Place, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance drove to the 100 block of South Belle Grove Road. When they arrived, they met Wilson at the entrance of the apartment building. A scuffle ensued and the victim was shot. The suspects fled prior to police arriving.
Dixon is charged with first-degree murder. He is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail hearing review. Wilson is charged with first-degree murder and various other charges. He is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status.