SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that left a man injured last month in Severn, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Tuesday.
A U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Deontray Jammie Poole at a home in north Baltimore on Monday.
Police said Poole shot the victim during an argument outside a home in the 1300 block of Jamestown Drive in Severn around 8:30 p.m. on August 5.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.