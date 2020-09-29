CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WJZ) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again took aim at Baltimore and other Democratic-run cities in the U.S. during the first Presidental Debate of 2020.
When talking about violence in the U.S., President Trump said, “The Democrats that run these cities don’t want law and order.”
President Trump mentioned Baltimore, Portland and Seattle, among others.
In September, the president took aim at Baltimore in a series of tweets, calling the city “the WORST IN [sic] NATION.”
Over three tweets, President Trump urged voters in the 7th congressional district, which also includes portions of Baltimore and Howard counties, to elect Republican Kimberly Klacik this fall. Klacik is facing off again against Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who took over the spot left vacant following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.
“Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime,” the tweet said.
In July 2019, President Trump also tweeted about Baltimore, while criticizing the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
In a series of tweets, the president called Baltimore “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”
