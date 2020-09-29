CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, athletics, College Football, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Navy, Talkers, Temple

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Despite fall sports resuming in Maryland, fans will not be allowed at the Oct. 10 football game between Navy and Temple.

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed inside the stadium.

“Governing agencies remain consistent in their position that fans in the stands, even socially distanced and with a wide-array of protocols in place, present a concerning risk for COVID transmission. ” said Gladchuk.  “There are still three opportunities (Houston 10/24, Tulsa 11/7 and Memphis 11/14) where improving conditions may dictate justification to open our gates in a setting with extensive safety protocols.”

The Navy-Temple game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply