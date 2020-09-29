ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Despite fall sports resuming in Maryland, fans will not be allowed at the Oct. 10 football game between Navy and Temple.
Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed inside the stadium.
“Governing agencies remain consistent in their position that fans in the stands, even socially distanced and with a wide-array of protocols in place, present a concerning risk for COVID transmission. ” said Gladchuk. “There are still three opportunities (Houston 10/24, Tulsa 11/7 and Memphis 11/14) where improving conditions may dictate justification to open our gates in a setting with extensive safety protocols.”
The Navy-Temple game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.