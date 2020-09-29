Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman died after being hit by a MARC train near Elkridge Tuesday morning, the Howard County Police Department said.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Race Road. Police said the train hit the woman, who died at the scene.
Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Lynette Michelle Green of Elkridge.
Witnesses reportedly told police the train operator tried to stop and used the horn but Green did not move.
The crash remains under investigation.
