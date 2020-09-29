Comments
Laurel (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred last night on Rt. 1 in Prince George’s County.
The preliminary investigation indicates just after 9:00 p.m. a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 26 year old Jason Iloh of Laurel was traveling south on Rt. 1, north of Cypress Street.
The vehicle struck 59 year old Larry Downey who was walking across Rt. 1.
The pedestrian was not crossing in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.
Downey was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the collision. The investigation is continuing.