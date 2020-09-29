MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal shooting of two horses on a farm in Monkton may have been a targeted incident.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Charles Grimmel, who owns the property where the shooting happened, said the horses, a show pony and an off-track racehorse, belonged to his girlfriend.

“She’s very distraught over it,” he said.

When his girlfriend went to feed the horses Friday morning, Grimmel said they didn’t come to her like they normally would. She went looking for them.

“She found the one that was down, and the other one had been shot and it wasn’t long after that that he passed,” he said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is now taking the lead in the investigation along with animal control.

So far, they haven’t released suspect information or a possible motive.

Grimmel said he’s not sure who would have shot the horses.

Anyone with information should call police.