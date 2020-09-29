CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County really likes their trails. No, we’re not talking about hiking trails.

After the success of the summer snowball trail, where the county laid out some of the best spots for an icy treat, they have something new- perfect for fall.

Visit Harford County’s new libation trail features brews, wines and spirits from 10 different places across the county.

Besides locally crafted drinks, expect good vibes, too. Many locations are offering music, games, food trucks and more.

Whether you prefer wine, beer or whiskey, to plan your trip just head to visitharford.com.

