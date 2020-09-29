BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Baltimore Ravens fan loves the team so much, she wasn’t going to let recovering from surgery stop her from watching her team take on the Chiefs during Monday Night Football.
Lindsey, 23, is fighting triple-negative Stage 3 breast cancer. But just six hours after a double mastectomy, she asked for her favorite Ravens scarf and turned on the game.
“This is what a hardcore fan is,” her aunt Elizabeth tweeted. “She is a true Baltimore girl! She just had a double mastectomy and as soon as she hit post-op she had to have her purple on and game on tv!”
This is what a hard core fan is. Just had 6 hours of surgery ( cancer) and the first thing she wants is her scarf and the game on!@RavensPromos @Ravens @MartyBassWJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/iaWroTJNsH
— Elizabeth (@rivercanal17304) September 29, 2020
Lindsey, we wish you all the best in your recovery and we’re rooting for you and the Ravens!