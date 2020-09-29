CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Baltimore Ravens fan loves the team so much, she wasn’t going to let recovering from surgery stop her from watching her team take on the Chiefs during Monday Night Football.

Lindsey, 23, is fighting triple-negative Stage 3 breast cancer. But just six hours after a double mastectomy, she asked for her favorite Ravens scarf and turned on the game.

“This is what a hardcore fan is,” her aunt Elizabeth tweeted. “She is a true Baltimore girl! She just had a double mastectomy and as soon as she hit post-op she had to have her purple on and game on tv!”

Lindsey, we wish you all the best in your recovery and we’re rooting for you and the Ravens!

