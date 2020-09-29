CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Heavy Rains, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thunderstorms could move into the Baltimore area Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it heavy rains and damaging winds.

Showers are expected by lunch time as thunderstorms move into the region after 2 p.m.

Rainfall could be heavy at times during the thunderstorms, but between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain is expected otherwise.

It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 in Baltimore.

Tim Williams

Comments

Leave a Reply