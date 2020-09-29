Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thunderstorms could move into the Baltimore area Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it heavy rains and damaging winds.
Showers are expected by lunch time as thunderstorms move into the region after 2 p.m.
Rainfall could be heavy at times during the thunderstorms, but between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain is expected otherwise.
It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 in Baltimore.