ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two members of a white supremacist gang have been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a fellow inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institute over what the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office called a gang-related assault at another facility.

Vincent Bunner, 27, and Calvin Lockner, 35, were each sentenced for second-degree murder in the 2016 death of John O’Sullivan.

The state’s attorney’s office said Bunner, Lockner and Brian Hare stabbed O’Sullivan on August 14, 2016, as he went to get items to take a shower. O’Sullivan died at the jail from his injuries, which included 54 stab and cut wounds.

Bunner, Lockner and Hare were members of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood gang and stabbed O’Sullivan over an assault at another prison that didn’t involve any of them, officials said.

“John O’Sullivan had tried to make peace with the rival gang members. In return, they savagely attacked him in retribution for an incident between members of their opposing gangs and made him pay with his life,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a news release. “The defendants’ savagely murdered Mr. O’Sullivan and will likely be spending the rest of their lives in jail. Both men have demonstrated during the course of their lives their extreme dangerousness to the community. ”

Bunner is serving life in prison plus 30 years for two 2010 murders, one in Glen Burnie and one in Severn, stemming from botched robberies. Lockner, meanwhile, was serving 30 years in prison for attacking a 76-year-old Black man with a sledgehammer while the man was fishing with his wife, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Hare pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in O’Sullivan’s death and testified against the other two men. He has not yet been sentenced. Another man, Joseph Leissler, is set to head to trial next year, though the state’s attorney’s office did not specify his role in the killing.