BALTIMORE (WJZ) — September 29th is National Coffee Day in America and you can get a free cup of coffee from several places.

Here’s where you can score a freebie or discounts Tuesday in the Baltimore area.

7-Eleven: Rewards members can get a free coffee of any size for just a dollar.

Duck Donuts: Get a free any-size coffee with in-store purchase at participating locations.

Dunkin’: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase

Krispy Kreme: Rewards members can get a free coffee and one free doughnut of their choice. Become a rewards member through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/rewards. Non-Rewards Members are eligible for one free coffee on 9/29

Sheetz: A free cold-brew coffee to all customers who order through the Sheetz app. The offer is valid for any size and any flavor cold brew at all Sheetz locations.

Speedway: Get a free 16 oz. coffee Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starbucks: Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage in the app will get a free drink loaded onto the account for your next visit.

Wawa: Rewards Members get free coffee on National Coffee Day, 9/29. Join here.