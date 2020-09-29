CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS News: The Presidential Debates
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck and shoulder early Tuesday evening in north Baltimore.

Police were called to an area hospital just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder.

Due to the victim’s injuries, a location of the incident is unknown at this time, police said.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply