BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck and shoulder early Tuesday evening in north Baltimore.
Police were called to an area hospital just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder.
Due to the victim’s injuries, a location of the incident is unknown at this time, police said.
Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.