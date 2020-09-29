Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in northwest Baltimore early Tuesday evening.
Police were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Spaulding Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.