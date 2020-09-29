CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS News: The Presidential Debates
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in northwest Baltimore early Tuesday evening.

Police were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Spaulding Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply