ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes of westbound Pulaski Highway are closed near Rossville due to a crash with injuries, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
The crash is near Martin Boulevard in Baltimore County.
All eastbound lanes have reopened.
The Maryland State Highway Administration said one car and trucks are involved.
CORRECTION Baltimore County US 40 West at Martin Boulevard . Crash and injury. All lanes closed westbound. All lanes open eastbound. #mdotnews #mdtraffic bl
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) September 29, 2020
