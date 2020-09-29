Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — These days, at the University of Maryland, they’re saying “gesundheit” for much more than sneezes.
It turns out, “Gesundheit Two” is the name of a machine being used to study how people spread COVID-19.
The machine has a large cone attached to one end, which COVID-19 patients sit in front of for two, 30 minute periods.
During the first round, they wear a mask while breathing, shouting and even singing happy birthday. Then, they do it all over again, mask free.
The creator said by seeing how much the patients contaminate both the cone and air, are some people more contagious than others, and how well do masks work as a control?