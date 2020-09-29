CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Elkridge, Fatal crash, Local TV, MARC train crash, Talkers

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman died after being hit by a MARC train near Elkridge Tuesday morning, the Howard County Police Department said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Race Road. Police said the train hit the woman, who died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply