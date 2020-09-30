CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A baby abducted in northeast Baltimore Wednesday morning has been found safe, police say.

One-year-old Aiden Bently was taken from the 3800 block of Taylor Avenue around 8:57 a.m. He was found safe in Baltimore County.

Police believe he was taken by 30-year-old Donovan Harper of the 8100 block of Timberbrooke Road in Rosedale. Harper is still being sought.

Donovan Harper

 

