BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A baby abducted in northeast Baltimore Wednesday morning has been found safe, police say.
One-year-old Aiden Bently was taken from the 3800 block of Taylor Avenue around 8:57 a.m. He was found safe in Baltimore County.
UPDATE – The baby has been located in Baltimore County unharmed. https://t.co/1XaLB2rwpI
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 30, 2020
Police believe he was taken by 30-year-old Donovan Harper of the 8100 block of Timberbrooke Road in Rosedale. Harper is still being sought.
