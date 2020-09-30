Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A baby was abducted in northeast Baltimore, police say.
One-year-old Aiden Bently was taken from the 3800 block of Taylor Avenue around 8:57 a.m.
Aiden is wearing gray pants and a onesie and taken by an acquaintance of his mother.
Police believe he was taken by 30-year-old Donovan Harper of the 8100 block of Timberbrooke Road in Rosedale.
Harper is 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds.
He may be driving a 2001 black Honda CrossTour with Maryland tags 5D98820. Police don’t know in which direction he is travelling.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Aiden Bently or Donovan Harper’s whereabouts should immediately dial 911.
