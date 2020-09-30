Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the bicep overnight in West Baltimore.
Officers were called to an area medical facility around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting victim walked in.
A 19-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right bicep. The victim was in good condition.
Police believe he was shot in the 1200 block of Ward Street.
At this time there are no suspects or motives.
Detectives are asking for anyone who has information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.