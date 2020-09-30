CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the bicep overnight in West Baltimore.

Officers were called to an area medical facility around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting victim walked in.

A 19-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right bicep. The victim was in good condition.

Police believe he was shot in the 1200 block of Ward Street.

At this time there are no suspects or motives.

Detectives are asking for anyone who has information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply