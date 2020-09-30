BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore mayor Jack Young and other officials addressed city residents at 10 a.m. on the latest related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Young announced he will be extending the moratorium on event permits through October.
That means the city will not approve permits for certain larger sized events through the fall and will revaluate in the future.
Despite the moratorium, Young announced 250 live spectators will be allowed at Pimlico Saturday for the Preakness Stakes.
City health officials also discouraged residents from celebrating Halloween with the traditional trick-or-treating.
The mayor also encouraged residents to get their flu shot.