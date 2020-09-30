CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports 414 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total throughout the pandemic to 124,725.

Hospitalizations went down from 344 to 334 with 77 people in ICUs. Three more Marylanders haver died since Tuesday of the virus, officials said, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic to 3,805.

The state positivity rate went back up Wednesday from 2.59% to 2.68% after staying flat on Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state has administered 2,605,913 coronavirus tests with a 1,493,282 testing negative.

Over 15,500 people have been hospitalized in Maryland during the span of the pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 474 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,117 (238) 12*
Baltimore City 15,629 (469) 17*
Baltimore County 17,994 (609) 23*
Calvert 972 (27) 1*
Caroline 657 (7)
Carroll 1,965 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,085 (34) 1*
Charles 2,798 (99) 2*
Dorchester 594 (10)
Frederick 4,088 (125) 8*
Garrett 74 (1)
Harford 3,060 (72) 4*
Howard 5,120 (116) 6*
Kent 305 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,584 (809) 40*
Prince George’s 29,494 (805) 23*
Queen Anne’s 666 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,310 (57)
Somerset 277 (5)
Talbot 568 (6)
Washington 1,827 (39)
Wicomico 2,009 (48)
Worcester 1,058 (26) 1*
Data not available (10)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,656
10-19 10,521 (2)
20-29 23,564 (23) 1*
30-39 22,550 (48) 6*
40-49 19,913 (123) 3*
50-59 18,223 (312) 15*
60-69 12,175 (627) 13*
70-79 7,262 (946) 28*
80+ 5,861 (1,722) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 65,893 (1,861) 75*
Male 58,832 (1,944) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 39,508 (1,558) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,361 (143) 6*
White (NH) 31,329 (1,610) 72*
Hispanic 26,961 (441) 12*
Other (NH) 5,724 (42)
Data not available 18,842 (11)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

