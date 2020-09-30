ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports 414 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total throughout the pandemic to 124,725.
Hospitalizations went down from 344 to 334 with 77 people in ICUs. Three more Marylanders haver died since Tuesday of the virus, officials said, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic to 3,805.
The state positivity rate went back up Wednesday from 2.59% to 2.68% after staying flat on Tuesday.
The state has administered 2,605,913 coronavirus tests with a 1,493,282 testing negative.
Over 15,500 people have been hospitalized in Maryland during the span of the pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|474
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,117
|(238)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,629
|(469)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|17,994
|(609)
|23*
|Calvert
|972
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|657
|(7)
|Carroll
|1,965
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,085
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,798
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|594
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,088
|(125)
|8*
|Garrett
|74
|(1)
|Harford
|3,060
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,120
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|305
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,584
|(809)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|29,494
|(805)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|666
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,310
|(57)
|Somerset
|277
|(5)
|Talbot
|568
|(6)
|Washington
|1,827
|(39)
|Wicomico
|2,009
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,058
|(26)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,656
|10-19
|10,521
|(2)
|20-29
|23,564
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,550
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|19,913
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|18,223
|(312)
|15*
|60-69
|12,175
|(627)
|13*
|70-79
|7,262
|(946)
|28*
|80+
|5,861
|(1,722)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|65,893
|(1,861)
|75*
|Male
|58,832
|(1,944)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|39,508
|(1,558)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,361
|(143)
|6*
|White (NH)
|31,329
|(1,610)
|72*
|Hispanic
|26,961
|(441)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,724
|(42)
|Data not available
|18,842
|(11)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.