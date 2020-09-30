Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Royal Farms in Pasadena at knifepoint overnight Monday.
Officers responded to a commercial robbery at the Royal Farms at 2500 Mountain Road at around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the suspect entered the store, showed a knife and demanded cash from the clerk, who complied.
The suspect then fled.
Officers quickly found the suspect, Timothy Francis Wilbourne, and arrested and charged him accordingly.
No one was injured during this incident.