CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Robbery, Royal Farms, Talkers

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Royal Farms in Pasadena at knifepoint overnight Monday.

Officers responded to a commercial robbery at the Royal Farms at 2500 Mountain Road at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the store, showed a knife and demanded cash from the clerk, who complied.

The suspect then fled.

Officers quickly found the suspect, Timothy Francis Wilbourne, and arrested and charged him accordingly.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

No one was injured during this incident.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply