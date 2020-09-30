PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are warning the public about a telephone scam tricking victims into thinking they are a target of a criminal investigation.
Police said the scam clones or “spoofs” a Maryland State Police phone number.
A complainant reported Wednesday she had received a call in which the caller ID on her phone showed “State Police” and the number 410-386-3000, which is the actual number for the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack.
When the woman answered the call, the person on the other end of the line said a criminal complaint had been filed against her. The victim asked for the caller’s badge number before the caller hung up on the victim.
Police said this is just one of several phone “spoofing” scams reported to state police in the last few months.
Anyone who receives such a phone call should hang up and then contact their local state police barrack. Callers may remain anonymous.