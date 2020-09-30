TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Water has been restored to customers after a major water main break closed some roads in the Towson area.
A 16-inch water main broke along the 500 block of Towsontown Boulevard. A large amount of water was in the roadway and both Baltimore City DPW and county crews are on scene.
GBMC, Sheppard Pratt, Gilcrest and St. Joseph’s were all affected, but are now back in order.
As of noon, only one 210-unit apartment complex is without water. Earlier this morning, about 1,00 people were without water.
Towsontown Boulevard is now closed to traffic between Charles Street and Osler Drive. City officials have deployed a contractor to assist repairs.
According to Baltimore City's Department of Public Works, at least 1000 water services are impacted and low water pressure has been reported at Towson University, nearby hospitals, and nearby residential communities.
