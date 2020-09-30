CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By Rachael Cardin
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Talkers, Towson, Traffic, Water Main Break

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Water has been restored to customers after a major water main break closed some roads in the Towson area.

A 16-inch water main broke along the 500 block of Towsontown Boulevard. A large amount of water was in the roadway and both Baltimore City DPW and county crews are on scene.

GBMC, Sheppard Pratt, Gilcrest and St. Joseph’s were all affected, but are now back in order.

As of noon, only one 210-unit apartment complex is without water. Earlier this morning, about 1,00 people were without water.

Towsontown Boulevard is now closed to traffic between Charles Street and Osler Drive. City officials have deployed a contractor to assist repairs.

Rachael Cardin

Comments

Leave a Reply