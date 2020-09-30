REISTERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency announced it will receive $2,612,302 in federal Flood Mitigation Assistance and Pre-Disaster Mitigation grants.
MEMA will distribute these funds to local jurisdictions throughout the state that are at risk or have been affected by natural disasters.
“These mitigation grants are an important step in reducing the risk posed by hazards and disasters,” said Russell Strickland, MEMA’s Executive Director. “Our vision to shape a resilient Maryland where communities thrive necessitates that we consistently prepare for and mitigate against future emergencies. The funding for these projects will help accomplish that.”
The FMA grants will fund projects for developing flood mitigation strategies for the City of Cambridge, developing the City of Annapolis’ flood mitigation plan. The PDM grants will fund other infrastructure projects as well as hazard mitigation plan updates for communities including Wicomico, Cecil, Talbot and Dorchester counties.
Read a breakdown of where the money is going below:
Total Fiscal Year 2019 Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Grants: $342,375.00
- Advance Assistance-Development of Flood Mitigation Strategies for City of Cambridge: $250,000.00
- Dorchester County Flood Mitigation Plan: $30,000.00
- City of Annapolis Flood Mitigation Plan: $31,250.00
Total Fiscal Year 2019 Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) Grants: $2,269,927.41
- Wicomico County 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan Update: $50,000.00
- Cecil County Hazard Mitigation Plan 2022 Update: $40,000.00
- Talbot County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update: $50,000.00
- Dorchester County 2022 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update: $33,600.00
- Cove Road Acquisition Project – Wicomico County: $251,758.81*
- Home elevation Projects in Somerset, Wicomico County: $357,056
- Advance Assistance for Twin Point Cove Shoreline Resiliency Plan – Dorchester County: $50,000.00
- Crisfield Tide Gates, Culvert Modification and Pumping Stations: $1,379,474.00*
*pending final engineering review.