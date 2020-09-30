'We Hold Our Heads High' | Ravens Say They're Ready To Rally After Loss To Chiefs, 'Believe In One Another'For the first time in a year, the Ravens took the practice field in Owings Mills after a regular-season defeat. This latest loss played out for all the nation to see on Monday Night Football.

Washington's First-Round Pick Chase Young Misses Practice, May Not Play Vs. RavensRookie edge rusher Chase Young could miss Washington's game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and perhaps more, after suffering a groin injury in a Week 3 loss at Cleveland.

Although Up To 250 People Allowed At Pimlico For Preakness Saturday, It Won't Be FansWhen the Preakness happens Saturday at Pimlico, 250 people will be allowed at the facility, but racing officials say it won't be spectators, despite what Baltimore City's mayor said Wednesday.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson A Must Add After Breakout GameThe Vikings rookie hauled in seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown Sunday and now he's emerging as a top fantasy add in Week 4.