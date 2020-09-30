CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PM48 Hours Suspicion
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:balloon release, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Montgomery County, Talkers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Releasing balloons in celebration or mourning is now illegal in Montgomery County.

The county council approved the legislation Tuesday, banning the outdoor release of helium-filled latex and mylar balloons.

The bill bans helium and mylar balloon releases and implements a $500 fine for first offenses. Subsequent offenses are punishable by a $750 fine. Accidental balloon releases and releases for scientific purposes are not subject to fines.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Under the bill, the property owner where a release takes place would be found responsible if police can’t determine who let go of the balloon.

Council Vice President Tom Hucker cited the impacts balloons have on animals and the environment as reasons for the legislation.

Queen Anne’s County and Ocean City, Maryland have already put a ban on balloon releases.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply