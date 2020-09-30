Comments
EDGEWOOD, MD (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of shots fired later Tuesday night in Harford County that damaged property in the area.
Harford County Sheriff deputies responded to the 1700 block of Dearwood Court for a report of shots fired at around 7:58 p.m. When they arrived they learned two homes and a vehicle had been damaged by gunfire.
Investigation indicates that a group of individuals were gathered in the block when an unknown vehicle approached and a passenger in the vehicle opened fire on the group.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information on this crime, or suspects, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.