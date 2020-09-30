Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a man who robbed a bank in the city on Monday.
The robbery happened around noon at a bank in the 1300 block of West 7th Street. Police did not provide further details about the robbery, including how much money the suspect got away with, but said the suspect was not armed.
He is described as being around six feet tall with a slender build and was wearing a gray collared shirt, black baseball cap, jeans and a dark cloth face mask with an emblem.
Anyone with information should contact police at 310-600-TIPS (8477) or 301-600-2102, text information to 240-674-TIPS or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.