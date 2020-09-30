BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coach John Harbaugh said the Baltimore Ravens organization is staying vigilant after cases of coronavirus were reported among Tennessee Titans players and staff, postponing their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

“A breakout can happen anytime, you know, it can happen at any moment,” said Harbaugh. “So be as vigilant as we can, do the best we can, you know, respect one another as much as we can, you know expect that we’re all trying as best we can. And then respond when something does happen, which I’m sure the NFL and the Titans will do so.”

“The next team could be us, so let’s do the best we can to hope it doesn’t happen,” he added.

The Titans were expected to play the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday, but the NFL postponed the game. It will be played either Monday or Tuesday, according to reports.

At least three Titans players and five personnel members tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Another case with a player was reported on Wednesday after an additional round of testing.

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus,” the Titans said in a statement. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday said some players who tested positive were experiencing flu-like symptoms, but the staff was confident they could handle the situation safely.

“We are not interested in trying to blame anybody,” Vrabel said during a conference call. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to make the players safe and that this doesn’t happen again. (The players) said, ‘Coach, we’ll play whenever they want us to play, and under any circumstances, we’ll prepare the best that we can, and we’ll play. ‘There’s been no pushback.”

The Titans closed their facilities Tuesday out of an abundance of caution. The Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, also closed their facilities. They have not reported any cases and are expected to play Houston Sunday.