GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Just a reminder for Marylanders: you have one extra year to get your REAL ID.
While the deadline was originally October 1, 2020, it is now extended to October 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am proud of the progress Marylanders have made, with more than 3.2 million residents already REAL ID compliant,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “This extension will allow more time for residents to become compliant when they come in to renew their driver’s license or identification card, while also ensuring the health and safety of our customers and employees remains a top priority.”
Seventy percent of licensed drivers in Maryland and identification cardholders are REAL ID-compliant so far, above the average national rate of 38%.
With the extension, nearly 300,000 Marylanders will be able to become REAL ID-compliant as part of their standard license renewal process.
You can check your REAL ID status here.
Gov. Hogan has also extended all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that have expiration dates from March 12 through the end of Maryland’s State of Emergency-which is still in effect. They will remain valid for 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.
