Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in south Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Ramsey Street shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.