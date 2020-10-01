Comments
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was struck and killed in a collision while crossing the road Wednesday evening in Carroll County.
Police said they responded to the collision between the boy and a 2020 Toyota Corolla on Route 482 at around 7:55 p.m.
They learned a group of four juveniles were trying to cross the road on foot at Brodbeck Road. As they did, one was struck.
The 16-year-old was taken to Carroll Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.