BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are in custody for a shooting that left two others injured in early September in Baltimore, police said Thursday.
Two 21-year-old men were shot on September 5 at around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue while sitting in a car.
Detectives were able to identify both suspects through interviews and video footage of the incident.
The first suspect, 20-year-old Raekwon Williams was arrested on September 8 and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains in Central Booking.
The second, 21-year-old Qwantay Smith was arrested on September 30. He is charged with accessory after the fact and is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.