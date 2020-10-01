CORONAVIRUS IN MD:No New Deaths Reported For First Time Since March
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections is warning registered voters that, “someone/group is unlawfully going door-to-door trying to collect completely filled out Presidential General Election Ballots.”

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections said it would never send anyone into any neighborhoods to collect or help turn in ballots.

“Should anyone come to you and tell you they would be glad to take your ballot to the nearest Official Drop Box please know they are not working any local board of elections offices,” the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections said.

If voters need assistance turning in their ballots, they should ask a trusted family member to take it to one of the 32 official drop box locations, the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections added.

