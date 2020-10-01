ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order reopening some dining options in the county Thursday.
The new order permits mall food courts to reopen with a maximum capacity of 50 percent. It also extends the time that bars and restaurants that serve alcohol in indoor facilities can be open and serve food from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Alcohol service must still stop at 10 p.m., the order states.
“As we continue to fight the spread of this virus, we will also look for targeted actions to reopen safely,” said County Executive Pittman. “We believe the malls have a good plan in place for the food courts, and we are pleased to extend restaurant dining hours by one hour. Now we need to keep up the effort to keep our case rate low – please continue to wear face coverings and practice social distance.”
Executive Order #33 is effective Friday, October 2 at 5:00 p.m.
