By Rachel Menitoff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating multiple shootings in the city Thursday, including a triple shooting in northeast Baltimore.

The triple shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bel Air Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police said the 25-year-old man had a handgun at the time of the shooting.

Just before noon, officers responded to a double shooting in west Baltimore. When officers arrived at the intersection of West Saratoga and Schroeder streets, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Witnesses pointed police to a crashed vehicle in the 200 block of Fremont Avenue where officers found a 27-year-old man who had also been shot.

Around 4:15 p.m., an officer in the northwest district heard gunshots in the Park Heights neighborhood and found a 23-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

