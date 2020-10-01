ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 785 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, though no new deaths were reported and three fewer people were in the hospital, data from the state’s health department published Thursday morning showed.

Maryland has now seen 125,510 COVID-19 cases and 3,805 deaths.

For the first time since late March, the state reported no new deaths Wednesday. In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan said the “encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses and health care workers on the front lines, and the courage and perseverance Marylanders have demonstrated in response to this unprecedented challenge.”

Today, for the first time since March 28, the State of Maryland is reporting zero new coronavirus deaths. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/QieFD39Ltr — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 1, 2020

Of the 331 people in the hospital, 257 are in acute care and 74 are in intensive care.

The state’s positivity rate sits at 2.88%, up from 2.68% on Wednesday. Statewide, 2,629,898 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,502,690 came back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 484 (23) Anne Arundel 10,186 (239) 12* Baltimore City 15,793 (469) 17* Baltimore County 18,148 (609) 23* Calvert 980 (27) 1* Caroline 659 (7) Carroll 1,975 (123) 3* Cecil 1,090 (34) 1* Charles 2,819 (99) 2* Dorchester 598 (10) Frederick 4,117 (125) 8* Garrett 75 (1) Harford 3,086 (72) 4* Howard 5,149 (116) 6* Kent 305 (22) 2* Montgomery 22,679 (810) 40* Prince George’s 29,617 (805) 23* Queen Anne’s 669 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,317 (57) Somerset 282 (5) Talbot 570 (6) Washington 1,837 (39) Wicomico 2,016 (49) Worcester 1,059 (27) 1* Data not available (6)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,689 10-19 10,681 (2) 20-29 23,741 (23) 1* 30-39 22,654 (48) 6* 40-49 20,006 (123) 3* 50-59 18,322 (311) 15* 60-69 12,239 (628) 13* 70-79 7,303 (946) 28* 80+ 5,875 (1,722) 78* Data not available (2) Female 66,229 (1,861) 75* Male 59,281 (1,944) 69*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 39,670 (1,559) 54* Asian (NH) 2,371 (143) 6* White (NH) 31,634 (1,611) 72* Hispanic 27,061 (441) 12* Other (NH) 5,761 (43) Data not available 19,013 (8)

