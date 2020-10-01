BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts has kicked off the start of Free Fall Baltimore.

The celebration showcases the importance of the arts and culture with free events all month long.

“Free Fall Baltimore really stretches across all types of art,” Santiago Nocera, of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, said. “You can attend a dance class on Zoom, you can tour an artist studio with the Baltimore open studio tour, you can attend a theater production.”

While most of the free, monthlong celebration is now online, there are some small in-person events happening- like the Hot Sauce Artist Collective putting on an outdoor pop-up exhibit at Pennsylvania Triangle Park.

It will happen October 10, through 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Right now with COVID, there are no conventional art spaces for artists,” James Alpha Massaquoi Jr., of the Hot Sauce Artist Collective, said. “So for Free Fall Baltimore, we’re going to be activating the space by allowing artists to bring work here.”

For those who want to get on their feet, Muse 360 Arts is hosting virtual dance classes.

It will happen October 14 at 6 p.m. and October 17 at noon- one hour, 15-minute classes.

“I will be providing a free beginning ballet class, and then on Saturday, October 17, we’ll have a free Afro Modern Mix of a class,” Sharayna Ashanti Christmas, of Muse 360 Arts, said.

For every in-person event happening, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts says there are lots of precautions in place to keep attendees safe.

“Events will be timed or will have reservations involved so that we are able to maintain the crowd control and social distance,” Nocera said.

For more information on Free Fall Baltimore, please click here.